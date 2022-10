On my father’s side we were SLAVES 🇳🇬 On my mama’s we were COLONIZED 🇵🇷 Some may be American by choice, my people are “American” by force. Funny how those most proud of the 🇺🇸 are the whites whose forefathers whipped us as we built it and hence enabled your privilege. Let’s talk. pic.twitter.com/gQH9u1psTe