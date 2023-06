Alaysha Johnson 🇺🇲 stuns Jasmine Camacho-Quinn 🇵🇷 to win the women's 100mH at the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinki Memorial in an identical 12.42s (-0.1).



Natalia Christofi 🇨🇾 came 3rd in a PB of 12.84s. pic.twitter.com/7N2CPftqBw