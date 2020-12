Considering all the Covid Protocols, Cancellations, and Time Served on Suspensions, tremendous accomplishment for @iradortiz to get to 300 Wins for the 6th Straight Year, by scoring a Hat 🧢🏇💰Trick yesterday!

Imminent 3 Peat Eclipse Award Winner! @rushman1963 his Fabled Agent! pic.twitter.com/Issw0JoB8W