12.17s!!😳😳



Jasmine Camacho-Quinn 🇵🇷 runs the 3rd fastest time all-conditions, storming home in 12.17s (3.5) at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix.

Danielle Williams 🇯🇲 was 2nd in 12.38s and Tonea Marshall 🇺🇲 3rd in 12.39s!

Megan Tapper 🇯🇲 was also 4th in 12.47s. pic.twitter.com/Ce8xiLa8Jo