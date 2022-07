👏ESPECTACULAR CARIBBEAN PODIUM🇧🇸🇩🇴🇧🇧



Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins Women’s 400m final with a time of 49.11 WL in the #wchoregon22, while Marileidy Paulino took 2nd with 49.60 and Sada Williams is 3rd with 49.75 RN.



Congrats to @BAHNOC, @colimdo and @olympicbb



📹 YT World Athletics pic.twitter.com/2yKhP8sXEZ