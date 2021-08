Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 win the North America and the Caribbean Women's Championship after a dominant performance in the final 💪 With the victory, they get their second continental title and qualify for @SheLOVsHandball later this year 🙌



Recap 👉 https://t.co/8dQJg5HqFH



📸 @USATH pic.twitter.com/lPnjJBLTSA