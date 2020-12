‼️The International Judo Federation will organize the 2021 Qatar Masters in Doha, in the period January 11-13 🇶🇦🥋



The top 36 athletes in the World Ranking List for each weight category will be invited to participate in the competition‼️



Read more at: https://t.co/xdmZeRfRXq pic.twitter.com/AHKEFWFuAS