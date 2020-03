View this post on Instagram

Upon learning about the difficult decision to postpone the Olympic Games, I am genuinely happy with the outcome. The situation that we are currently living with now is definitely harder than anything we have ever faced, and we need to take this time to appreciate our lives, health, and families and heal both physically and mentally. Sports will always be around and we will be back competing and fighting again soon, but I am proud of the decision to put human lives and health first above everything. We ALL matter! See you in 2021 Tokyo! ❤️