#WTT2020: @MonicaAce93 snags the women’s singles set for the Rollers, finishing with a bang! The Rollers take a 9-8 lead headed into mixed doubles. Watch the @VegasRollersWTT take on the @OrlandoStormWTT right now LIVE on @ESPN 2! #LASvsORL pic.twitter.com/xJhLptZ9sL