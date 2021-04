𝘼 𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙇 𝙍𝙐𝙉.



Unseeded Pitt falls just short of the @NCAAVolleyball National Semifinal.



We made history this season and couldn't be prouder.



THANK YOU, YINZERS.#H2P | #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/nMhthqRM4x