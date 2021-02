Your @SportsImportsVB/#AVCA 𝐌𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐃𝐈-𝐈𝐈 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤



⭐️ Gabi Garcia Fernandez

📍 @BYUvolleyball



🏐 Hit career-best .800 in sweep of UCLA

🏐 MPSF Offensive Player of the Week

🏐 4⃣x Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week



🔗 https://t.co/jwfms68Ycg pic.twitter.com/BLs4Yrl8Rd