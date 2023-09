Mexico 🇲🇽 swept Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 finishing in 5th place at the Norceca Women’s Continental Championship



🇲🇽 3-0 (25-22, 32-30, 25-22) v 🇵🇷



Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 will play for 6/7 place against Costa Rica 🇨🇷



Top Scorers

A. Topete (20) 🇲🇽 17pts

P. Santiago (16) 🇵🇷 17pts pic.twitter.com/hfHfKU7lT2