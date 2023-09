Five-set thriller win for Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 over Mexico 🇲🇽 at the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship



🇵🇷 3-2 (27-25, 17-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-11) v 🇲🇽



Top scorers

P. Santiago (17) 🇵🇷 20pts

G. Castro (6) 🇲🇽 23pts



