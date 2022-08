Puerto Rico finishes fifth at the Pan Am Cup defeating Mexico 3-1 (26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19)



Best scorers

Molina (9) 🇵🇷 16pts

Lawrence (2) 🇵🇷 15pts

Rodriguez (15) 🇵🇷 13pts

Lopez (6) 🇲🇽 13pts



ℹ️ Tornament page https://t.co/omXM8NgNyA



📺 https://t.co/ULbYp4TZnY pic.twitter.com/4DTyx6icCj