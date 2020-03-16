Actor de Game of Thrones también tiene coronavirus
Lo anunció a través de las redes sociales.
Kristofer Hivju, el actor que interpretó a “Tormund Giantsbane” en la serie de HBO Game of Thrones informó en su cuenta de Instagram que dio positivo a coronavirus.
“Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID19, el coronavirus. Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa todo el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado”, escribió el actor.
Hivju aprovechó para pedirle a la gente que se cuide y que siga las recomendaciones de las autoridades para evitar continuar esparciendo la enfermedad.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency