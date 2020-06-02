Actor de “Riverdale” arrestado durante protestas antirracistas en California
Cole Sprouse contó su versión en sus redes sociales de lo que pasó antes que lo detuvieran.
PUBLICIDAD
Cole Sprouse fue arrestado durante las protestas antirracistas en Los Ángeles cuando se encontraba en Santa Mónica. La estrella de “Riverdale” señaló que salió a las calles al igual que miles de personas para mostrar su indignación por la muerte de George Floyd en Minnesota, Estados Unidos.
Sprouse contó lo ocurrido en un extenso mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram. Él señaló que estaba con un grupo en paz en Santa Mónica cuando los policías aparecieron y les pidieron que se retiren de dicha zona, es ahí donde lo arrestaron. Sin embargo, el actor expresó su necesidad de evitar que los medios de comunicación cuenten una versión diferente a lo que pasó cuando se lo llevaron.
“Antes de la horda voraz del sensacionalismo de los medios de comunicación, hay una clara necesidad de hablar sobre las circunstancias: Black Lives Matter. La paz, los disturbios, el saqueo son una forma de protesta absolutamente legítima", se defendió Sprouse al estar en las marchas.
Del mismo modo, denunció que al ser detenido la policía lo trató de manera adecuada, pero observó cómo trataban al resto, por lo que intuyó que al ser famoso no le harían mucho problema.
View this post on Instagram
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I’ll speak no more on the subject, as I’m (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
“Es necesario decir que, como hombre blanco heterosexual y figura pública, las consecuencias institucionales de mi detención no son nada en comparación con otros dentro del movimiento”, agregó.
Es así que el actor animó a más personas como él a unirse a las protestas para buscar una sociedad con mayor equidad en Estados Unidos.
“Este es precisamente el momento de contemplar lo que significa ser un aliado. Espero que otros en mi posición también lo hagan”, concluyó.