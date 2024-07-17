( The Associated Press )

A continuación, una lista parcial de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024, según anunció el miércoles la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

SERIE DE DRAMA

“The Crown,” Netflix

“Fallout,” Prime Video

“The Gilded Age,” HBO/Max

“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Prime Video

“Shogun,” FX

“Slow Horses,” Apple TV+

“3 Body Problem,” Netflix”

SERIE DE COMEDIA

“Abbott Elementary,” ABC

“The Bear,” FX

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” HBO/Max

“Hacks,” HBO/Max

“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu

“Palm Royale,” Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs,” FX

“What We Do in the Shadows,” FX

SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

“Baby Reindeer,” Netflix

“Fargo,” FX

“Lessons in Chemistry,” Apple TV+

“Ripley,” Netflix

“True Detective: Night Country,” HBO/Max

ACTOR, SERIE DE DRAMA

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Walter Goggins, “Fallout”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

ACTOR, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs.”

ACTRIZ, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kristin Wiig, “Palm Royale”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”

Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE DRAMA

Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”

Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”

Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”

Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLOGÍA

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

PROGRAMA DE HUMOR Y VARIEDADES

“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

“Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” CBS

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Peacock

“Quiz Lady,” Hulu

“Red, White and Royal Blue,” Prime Video

“Scoop,” Netflix

“Unfrosted,” Netflix

REALITY O COMPETENCIA

“The Amazing Race,” CBS

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” MTV

“Top Chef,” Bravo

“The Traitors,” Peacock

“The Voice,” NBC

PROGRAMA ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES EN VIVO

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher,” CBS

“66th Grammy Awards,” CBS

“The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” Netflix

“76th Annual Tony Awards,” CBS

PROGRAMA ANIMADO

“Blue Eye Samurai,” Netflix

“Bob’s Burgers,” Fox

“Scavengers Reign,” HBO/Max

“The Simpsons,” Fox

“X-Men ‘97,” Disney+

PRESENTADOR DE REALITY O COMPETENCIA

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, “Shark Tank”

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”