Lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en febrero
Entérate de todas las novedades que la plataforma ofrecerá durante el segundo mes del 2020.
1 de febrero
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie's Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
3 de febrero
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
4 de febrero
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
5 de febrero
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Sotry
6 de febrero
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
7 de febrero
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders - segunda temporada
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
8 de febrero
The Coldest Game
9 de febrero
Better Call Saul - cuarta temporada
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
11 de febrero
Good Time
Camino A Roma
Q Ball
12 de febrero
Anna Karenina
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
13 de febrero
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: México - segunda temporada
14 de febrero
Cable Girls - última temporada
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
15 de febrero
Starship Troopers
17 de febrero
The Expanding Universe of Ashley García
19 de febrero
Chef Show: Volume 3
20 de febrero
Spectros
21 de febrero
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
22 de febrero
Girl on the Third Floor
23 de febrero
Full Count
25 de febrero
Every Time I Die
26 de febrero
I Am Not Okay With This
27 de febrero
Altered Carbon - segunda temporada
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution
28 de febrero
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin - tercera temporada
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - segunda temporada
Jeopardy! Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
29 de febrero
Jerry Maguire