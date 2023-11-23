Mira los que presentarán los principales canales locales este jueves y viernes:

Telemundo

jueves, 23 de noviembre

5AM Cine Telemundo: Back to the Future

7AM Cine Telemundo: Nanny McPhee

9AM Maratón Serie Sirenas

5PM Telenoticias

6PM Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9:30PM Exatlon All Stars 11:30pm Cine Telemundo: Meet the Parents

viernes, 24 de noviembre

6AM Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (rpt)

9:30AM Cine Telemundo: Footloose

11AM Telenoticias

11:30AM Guinness World Records

12:00MD Cine Telemundo: Love Actually

2PM Cine Telemundo: The Back Up Plan

4PM Telenoticias

5:30PM Guinness World Records

6PM Cine Telemundo: The Family Man

8PM Exatlon All Stars

10PM Telenoticias

WAPA

jueves, 23 de noviembre

5AM Película: The LEGO Movie 2

7AM Película: Smallfoot

9AM Película: Beethoven 11AM Película: A Thousand Words

1PM Película: Daddy’s Home

3PM Película: Night at the Museum

5PM NotiCentro

6PM Película: King Arthur

9PM Película: Norbit

11PM Sonar contigo

viernes, 24 de noviembre

11:30 Kung Fu Panda

1:30PM Transformer: Dark of the Moon

5:30PM Película: Suicide Squad

7:30PM Película: Joker

TeleOnce

jueves, 23 de noviembre

6AM Cine especial: Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past

8AM Cine especial: Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret

10AM Cine especial: The Healer

12:30PM PR en vivo

1PM Cine especial: Walt Before Mickey

3PM El poder del pueblo

4PM Las Noticias Ahora

5PM Las Noticias Prime

6PM Cine especial: Feliz Navidad

8PM La bóveda de Teleonce

9PM Tu Película: The Simon Biles Story: Courage to Soar

11PM PR en vivo (R)