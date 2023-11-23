Sobresalen las películas en la programación especial televisiva por el Día de Acción de Gracias
Tampoco puede faltar la transmisión de la tradicional Parada de Macy’s.
Mira los que presentarán los principales canales locales este jueves y viernes:
Telemundo
jueves, 23 de noviembre
5AM Cine Telemundo: Back to the Future
7AM Cine Telemundo: Nanny McPhee
9AM Maratón Serie Sirenas
5PM Telenoticias
6PM Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
9:30PM Exatlon All Stars 11:30pm Cine Telemundo: Meet the Parents
viernes, 24 de noviembre
6AM Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (rpt)
9:30AM Cine Telemundo: Footloose
11AM Telenoticias
11:30AM Guinness World Records
12:00MD Cine Telemundo: Love Actually
2PM Cine Telemundo: The Back Up Plan
4PM Telenoticias
5:30PM Guinness World Records
6PM Cine Telemundo: The Family Man
8PM Exatlon All Stars
10PM Telenoticias
WAPA
jueves, 23 de noviembre
5AM Película: The LEGO Movie 2
7AM Película: Smallfoot
9AM Película: Beethoven 11AM Película: A Thousand Words
1PM Película: Daddy’s Home
3PM Película: Night at the Museum
5PM NotiCentro
6PM Película: King Arthur
9PM Película: Norbit
11PM Sonar contigo
viernes, 24 de noviembre
11:30 Kung Fu Panda
1:30PM Transformer: Dark of the Moon
5:30PM Película: Suicide Squad
7:30PM Película: Joker
TeleOnce
jueves, 23 de noviembre
6AM Cine especial: Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past
8AM Cine especial: Boonie Bears: The Big Top Secret
10AM Cine especial: The Healer
12:30PM PR en vivo
1PM Cine especial: Walt Before Mickey
3PM El poder del pueblo
4PM Las Noticias Ahora
5PM Las Noticias Prime
6PM Cine especial: Feliz Navidad
8PM La bóveda de Teleonce
9PM Tu Película: The Simon Biles Story: Courage to Soar
11PM PR en vivo (R)