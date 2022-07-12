La serie dramática “Succession” consiguió 25 nominaciones para la 74 edición de los Emmy y se convierte en la producción con más candidaturas, seguida de “Ted Lasso” y “The White Lotus”, ambas con 20, anunció este martes la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos.

En esta ocasión, ninguna de las tres producciones que concentran más nominaciones competirá en la misma categoría. “Succession” lo hará en el apartado de mejor serie dramática, “Ted Lasso” en la de mejor comedia y “The White Lotus” aspirará a convertirse en la mejor miniserie del curso.

A pesar del éxito de “Succession” con 25 candidaturas, aún queda lejos el récord histórico de nominaciones para una serie de drama que marcó “Game of Thrones” con 32 en 2019.

“Succession”, que ya ganó en la categoría de mejor serie de drama en 2020, competirá este año con “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Ozark”, “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Severance” y “Yellowjackets”.

Por su parte, las 20 nominaciones de la comedia “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), que arrasó el año pasado obteniendo 7 galardones, marcan un registro cercano al de “30 Rock” en 2009, cuando se convirtió en la serie de este género más nominada de la historia con 22 candidaturas.

También optarán al Emmy a mejor serie de comedia las producciones “Hacks”, “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building” y “What We Do in the Shadows”.

“The White Lotus” se disputará el Emmy a mejor serie limitada (miniserie) con otros formatos como “Inventing Anna”, “The Dropout”, “Dopesick” y “Pam & Tommy”.

Así, la plataforma HBO consiguió situar a dos de sus producciones, “Succession” y “The White Lotus”, entre las tres con mayor número de nominaciones. Un top 3 que completa Apple TV+ gracias a “Ted Lasso” para esta edición que se celebrará el 12 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Lista de nominados

Serie de comedia: “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Hacks”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Ted Lasso”, “What We Do in the Shadows”.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Serie de drama: “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Serie limitada: “Dopesick”, “The Dropout”, “Inventing Anna”, “The White Lotus”, “Pam & Tommy”.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

Actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”.

Actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”.

Actor de reparto, serie de comedia: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de comedia: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”.

Actor invitado, serie de drama: Adrien Brody, “Succession”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”; Arian Moayed, “Succession”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”.

Actriz invitada, serie de drama: Hope Davis, “Succession”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”.

Actor de reparto, serie de drama: Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; John Turturro, “Severance”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.

Actriz de reparto, serie de drama: Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”.

Actor de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”; Will Poulter, “Dopesick”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”; Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”; Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”.

Actriz de reparto, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”; Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”; Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”.

Película hecha para televisión: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”, “Ray Donovan: The Movie”, “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”, “The Survivor”, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”.

Actor invitado, serie de comedia: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”; Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; James Lance, “Ted Lasso”; Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”; Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”; Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”.

Actriz invitada, serie de comedia: Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”; Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”; Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”; Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”.

Programa de realidad estructurada: “Antiques Roadshow”, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”, “Love is Blind”, “Queer Eye”, “Shark Tank”.

Programa de realidad no estructurada: “Below Deck Mediterranean”, “Cheer”, “Love on the Spectrum”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”, “Selling Sunset”.

Reality o competencia: “The Amazing Race”, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”, “Nailed It!”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice”.

Programa de humor y variedades: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, “Saturday Night Live”.