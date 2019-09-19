Aaron Carter confiesa haber sido abusado sexualmente por su hermana Leslie

View this post on Instagram

@krisjenner better watch out my mommas coming back to life ?? just kidding but honestly guys this was such an amazing experience and rekindling with the @thedoctorstv and even though I had to step off stage it was the right thing to do because I did my part. It was imperative I left and let the ACTUAL Doctor ( @travisstorkmd ) who saved MY LIFE to do his part and not interfere with what he and @drjudyho who are professionals to take over. Now it’s your turn to my beautiful mother who is doing amazing in her recovery. I’m going to protect her anonymity so that’s all I’m gonna say! Just wait.... ?? My mother is the reason all of you know who I am today and I would do anything for her. Because she raised me, and taught me everything I know today and if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have you. She started managing me and did it until my family divorced which was a big factor in a lot of my relationships that I’ve had in my life with women, so I am proud to say, I’m healthy strong and doing amazing sweetie ?? can’t wait for my super moms return ?? - - oh ps @travisstorkmd she heard the “oxygen mask analogy from me, “the other day” because I never forgot when you told me. I love you guys seriously @thedoctorstv Thank you for giving me the tools to help myself and my loved ones. #2yearssober