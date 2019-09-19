Aaron Carter confiesa haber sido abusado sexualmente por su hermana Leslie
Por El Comercio / GDA 09/19/2019 |05:39 p.m.
Recientemente, el otro hermano, Nick Carter, le presentó una orden de alejamiento por amenazas de muerte.
Aaron Carter reveló a través de su cuenta de Twitter que su hermana Leslie abusó sexualmente de él, cuando era un niño de 10 años.
El también hermano de Nick Carter negó, además, que padezca de esquizofrenia y de bipolaridad, tal y como se difundió horas antes.
"Mi hermana me violó de los 10 a los 13 años, cuando no estaba tomando sus medicamentos. Fui abusado no solo sexualmente por ella, sino también por mis primeras dos bailarinas cuando yo tenía 8 años. Y mi hermano abusó de mi toda la vida".
View this post on Instagram
@krisjenner better watch out my mommas coming back to life ?? just kidding but honestly guys this was such an amazing experience and rekindling with the @thedoctorstv and even though I had to step off stage it was the right thing to do because I did my part. It was imperative I left and let the ACTUAL Doctor ( @travisstorkmd ) who saved MY LIFE to do his part and not interfere with what he and @drjudyho who are professionals to take over. Now it’s your turn to my beautiful mother who is doing amazing in her recovery. I’m going to protect her anonymity so that’s all I’m gonna say! Just wait.... ?? My mother is the reason all of you know who I am today and I would do anything for her. Because she raised me, and taught me everything I know today and if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have you. She started managing me and did it until my family divorced which was a big factor in a lot of my relationships that I’ve had in my life with women, so I am proud to say, I’m healthy strong and doing amazing sweetie ?? can’t wait for my super moms return ?? - - oh ps @travisstorkmd she heard the “oxygen mask analogy from me, “the other day” because I never forgot when you told me. I love you guys seriously @thedoctorstv Thank you for giving me the tools to help myself and my loved ones. #2yearssober
La confesión de Aaron no quedó ahí. El excantante dijo también que su hermana trataba con litio la bipolaridad que sufría y cuando dejó de medicarse "hizo cosas que nunca quiso hacer".
Cabe destacar que Leslie Carter falleció en 2012, víctima de una sobredosis de drogas.
A pesar de haber afirmado recientemente que padecía de esquizofrenia y bipolaridad, el excantante de 31 años negó estos trastornos y afirmó: "Pasé por una terapia y tratamientos extensos y NUNCA ME HAN DIAGNOSTICADO como BIPOLAR O ESQUIZOFRÉNICO".
my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Orden de alejamiento
En las últimas horas, Nick Carter, presentó una orden de alejamiento contra su hermano Aaron Carter alegando que amenazó con matar a su "esposa embarazada y a su hijo por nacer".
El integrante de Backstreet Boys Nick anunció la medida a través de un mensaje publicado en su perfil de Twitter en el que aseguró que tanto él como su hermana han tomado la difícil decisión después de una "cuidadosa consideración".
#mentalhealth #GunControlNow #GunControl pic.twitter.com/q280ClqyjI— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 17, 2019
"A la luz de un comportamiento cada vez más alarmante y su reciente confesión de que tiene pensamientos e intenciones de matar a mi esposa embarazada y a mi hijo por nacer, no nos quedaba más remedio que tomar todas las medidas posibles para protegernos a nosotros y a nuestra familia", escribió Nick.
La respuesta de Aaron
Aaron respondió en Twitter que "nunca amenazó a nadie".
"Estoy horrorizado por esto y no deseo volver a hablar con ellos", escribió el también músico en una de sus múltiples respuestas desde que salió la noticia.
Aaron afirmó, además, que él y su hermano han terminado "de por vida", que ambos no se han visto en años y tampoco tiene la intención de que se produzca un encuentro.