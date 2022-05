Not so talented: Amber Heard’s attempt to immortalise Johnny Depp as ‘Dickie’ from ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is evidence that her testimony is a fantasy invention worthy of an audition for the movie itself. #johnnydepp #amberheard #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #amberjohnny pic.twitter.com/Zt6U0TAjoQ