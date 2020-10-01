Chrissy Teigen y John Legend pierden a su bebé
La modelo anunció la devastadora noticia en sus redes sociales.
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend anunciaron anoche que perdieron a su bebé luego de que la modelo fuera hospitalizada por una hemorragia.
A través de sus redes sociales, Teigen publicó la desgarradora noticia acompañada de una foto de ella llorando desde la camilla en un hospital. En la misma relató que luego de varias complicaciones su pequeño “Jack” murió.
“Estamos conmocionados y en el tipo de dolor profundo del que solo escuchas, el tipo de dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. Nunca pudimos detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente”, lee el triste escrito de la modelo.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
“Nunca decidimos los nombres de nuestros bebés hasta el último momento posible después de que nacen, justo antes de salir del hospital. Pero nosotros, por alguna razón, habíamos comenzado a llamar Jack a este pequeño en mi vientre. Entonces él siempre será Jack para nosotros. Jack trabajó tan duro para ser parte de nuestra pequeña familia, y lo será, para siempre”, terminó diciendo.
El cantante por su parte compartió en sus redes la publicación de su esposa y escribió; "te amamos, Jack.
La modelo había sido hospitalizada desde el pasado lunes por un sangrado.