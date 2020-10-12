Integrante de The Wanted revela que tiene un tumor cerebral
Tom Parker se encuentra en una fase terminal de la enfermedad.
Tom Parker, integrante de la banda británica The Wanted, reveló hoy que fue diagnosticado con un tumor cerebral inoperable, para el que ya se encuentra bajo tratamiento.
Al cantante de 32 años le detectaron un glioblastoma de grado cuatro tras sufrir unas convulsiones sin explicaciones, detalló el artista a la revista OK!. Señaló que el tumor es terminal.
“Estaba en shock. Es glioblastoma en etapa cuatro y han dicho que es terminal. Fue mucho con lo que lidiar solo. Todavía no lo he procesado”, afirmó.
Parker también anunció su cuadro de salud en su cuenta de Instagram, junto a una imagen en la que aparecen su esposa, Kelsey Hardwick y quien está embarazada de su segundo bebé, y su hija de un año.
“Estamos absolutamente devastados, pero vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final”, expresó en Instagram.
Entre las canciones más escuchadas de The Wanted figuran Glad You Came y Chasing The Sun, según Billboard.
La agrupación pausó su carrera en el 2014.