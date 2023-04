Want to see one of the more crazier moments from my time on the red carpets? Here it is with #TonyDanza 😨🫠



It’s him touching my face that has me a little 🫣.



But I handled it beautifully because I’m professional.😉#redcarpet #celebritiesbehavingbadly #rude #broadway pic.twitter.com/iVvmE0Kpxh