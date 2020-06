View this post on Instagram

Miley Cyrus has been "sober sober" for six months. At the link in bio, she opens up about her journey, and the challenges of sobriety as a young adult: "It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of “you’re no fun.” It’s like, “honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.” The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready." (📸: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)