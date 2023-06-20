Muere el “jefe” de Jennifer Aniston en “Friends”
Paxton Whitehead tenía 85 años.
El actor inglés, Paxton Whitehead, falleció el pasado viernes, informó su hijo, Charles Whitehead, a “The Hollywood Reporter”.
Whitehead murió a los 85 años en un hospital de Arlington, Virginia, reportó, por su parte, “The Daily Mail”.
Tuvo una larga y exitosa carrera en el teatro y en series de comedia durante la década de los 1990.
Entre sus producciones de Broadway más reconocidas, obtuvo una nominación a un premio Tony en 1980 por su interpretación de Pellinore en el musical “Camelot”.
Heartbroken to hear my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away.
He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being.
He meant so much to so many people and always brought a smile to the faces of everyone he encountered. pic.twitter.com/jKQksZ0myv
Entre 1962 y 2018, apareció en más producciones de Broadway, como “My Fair Lady”, “Lettice and Lovage”, “Noises Off” y “The Importance of Being Earnest”.
También interpretó a “Sherlock Holmes: The Crucifer of Blood”, en 1978 y 1979 que tuvo 236 funciones en el Teatro Helen Hayes y que fue nominada a cuatro premios Tony.
I've just heard that my beloved friend Paxton Whitehead has died, on Friday the 16th. We first worked together in "My Fair Lady" in 1964, and the last time was in "Importance of Being Earnest" in 2010 -- friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.
Hizo su debut cinematográfico en el 1986 cuando apareció en “Back To School” como el doctor Philip Barbay. Sus fanáticos lo recordarán, además, por su rol como Sr. Waltham, jefe del personaje Rachel Green- interpretado por la actriz Jennifer Aniston- en la serie “Friends”. También, por los personajes que interpretó en “Frasier”, “Caroline in the City”, “Ellen”, “3rd Rock from the Sun”, “The Drew Carey Show” y “Mad About You”.
Además de Charles, a Whitehead le sobrevive su hija Alex.