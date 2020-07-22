Orlando Bloom se tatúa el nombre de su perro fallecido
No quiso escribir cómo cree que murió su amado perrito.
El lunes Orlando Bloom posteó varias fotos junto a su mascota Mighty y abrió su corazón a sus 4 millones de seguidores: “Las noches de insomnio por la idea de que mi pequeño se haya perdido y asustado, sin poder hacer nada para protegerlo, es una pesadilla”, escribió.
“El vínculo entre Mighty y yo muestra devoción en formas que no entendía realmente hasta ahora. Hay una razón por la que los llaman ‘el mejor amigo del hombre’. Lo extraño mucho, y rezo porque encuentre el camino de regreso con su familia”, agregó.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️
Así hizo pública su desesperada búsqueda y reveló que el pequeño caniche se había perdido y no lo encontraban en las zonas cercanas a la mansión donde vive con Katy Perry, en California.
En una nueva publicación conrfimó que el final más temido había ocurrido: “Mighty está del otro lado ahora. Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar”.
Luego no quiso escribir cómo cree que murió su amado perrito, pero dejó en claro que está angustiado: “Lloré esta semana más de lo que creía posible. No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio trasero y arroyo”.
También le agradeció a sus vecinos por dejarlo buscar incluso en sus casas y jardines.
Como homenaje a su perro, Orlando Bloom se tatuó su nombre en le pecho.
En una nueva publicación, el actor mostró que se hizo un tatuaje con el nombre de su mascota en el pecho, del lado del corazón. En el video se aprecia la mano de la cantante sosteniéndolo cada vez que sentía dolor y acomodándole el pañuelo que usó a modo de cubrebocas.
“Echaremos mucho de menos a nuestro amigo, el hermano de Nugget -su otro perro-; siempre un agujero en forma de pata en nuestros corazones”, escribió Perry en su Instagram.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l