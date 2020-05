View this post on Instagram

🖤Peaceful journey to you mami. Gracias for loving me so strongly, for believing in me always and for being the best mamá you could be.🖤 Like dad always said: “You’re the most beautiful girl in the room.” 🤍 Hoping he is now making you laugh, holding your hand and kissing you- exactly as I choose to remember you both. 👩‍❤️‍👨 ¡Hasta pronto! : #cancersucks #atpeace #reunited #goodmemories #surreal #wtf