Drake publica por primera vez fotos con su hijo de dos años
El rapero se hizo dos pruebas de ADN antes de reconocerlo.
El rapero Drake sorprendió a sus seguidores al subir por primera vez fotografías de su hijo Adonis en su cuenta de Instagram.
El menor de edad tiene ya dos años y el músico siempre mantuvo en secreto su identidad.
Sin embargo, las imágenes solo trajeron al recuerdo las veces que el músico canadiense señaló tener dudas sobre su paternidad.
En un entrevista al portal Rap Radar a fines del 2019, él contó que debido a las evidentes diferencias físicas con su hijo, llegó a hacerse dos exámenes de ADN para confirmar si era su bebé. “Si vieras a mi hijo entenderías”, señaló en la entrevista.
“Hice un examen de ADN y cuando llegaron los resultados indicaban que la muestra había sido alterada durante el envío y que no podían asegurar si era mi hijo o no... Estaba en una situación muy extraña. No quería decirle a todo el mundo que era mi hijo para que al final no lo fuera”, agregó.
Del mismo modo, destacó los rasgos físicos de su hijo, los cuales son diferentes a los suyos. “Es un niño hermoso, tiene los más brillantes ojos azules y de verdad no sabía (si era mi hijo)... Me tomó dos exámenes de ADN de compañías diferentes”, finalizó.
Por suerte, la situación ha cambiado y ahora muestra orgulloso a su hijo en redes sociales. En el extenso mensaje afirmó que lo extraña pero respeta la cuarentena que casi todo el mundo está siguiendo por el coronavirus Covid-19.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍