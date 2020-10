September 15th-October 15th is Hispanic American Heritage month. Join us as we honor the many contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our #usairforce, our nation, and our world. “Muchas felicidades a todos los hispanos con motivo de la celebración de el Mes de la Hispanidad!”. Enjoy “Tu Por Alla,” a collaboration of Hispanic American military bandsmen from 4 service bands that emphasizes not only the importance of social distancing and good hygiene, but the importance of maintaining resiliency and hope during the COVID 19 Pandemic #HispanicHeritageMonth2020 #MesDeLaHerenciaHispana #SocialDistancing #resilience #PACAF #militarybands ***ENGLISH TRANSLATION*** You're over there... I'm over here Keep your distance... So the world can turn again One day we received a call That something bad was headed our way Everybody was sent home And that's how it all began No more work, nor gatherings And even the party was canceled No more toilet paper, no masks... And the hand sanitizer ran out You're over there...I'm over here Don't get too close to me... Everything will get better You're over there...and I'm over here Keep your distance... So the world can turn again Meanwhile heroes fight for life, They wear their white coats with courage Away from their family and home, They risk their life...tremendous tragedy Go home and think serenely If the party is worth it Stay home instead And dance from your balcony Distance is the medicine Wash your hands with soap Be conscious and have discipline Until all this is over Hey, knowledge sacrifice and order is the key, have discipline! Take distance seriously, you have to practice it! Maintain your role, be smart, and pray to the heavens...so we can be freed from all this evil You're over there A crazy pandemic that can end the world I'm over here Let's keep hope and faith that everything will heal You're over there After we wash our hands, we'll run to celebrate I'm over here With toasts, hugs, laughter, and everything else You have to sacrifice or pain will knock on your door Hey don’t feel confined, enjoy your loved ones and remember…in strong hurricanes, the old oak survives I’m like ‘Pin Pon’… washing hands with water and soap Don’t lose your head, be patient, the time to party will be here soon I’m like ‘Pin Pon’… washing hands with water and soap This too shall pass, it won’t knock us down! Washing hands with water and soap They will see me dancing in my house Washing hands with water and soap Calling and greeting my people Washing hands with water and soap Singing from my balcony I’m like ‘Pin Pon’ Washing hands You’re over there…I’m over here Keep your distance So the world can turn again Maintain your role, be smart! Keep your distance So the world can turn again