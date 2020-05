View this post on Instagram

Come now set the past on fire 🔥 Together is out everywhere now! . This is the first single from Sia’s upcoming album and from the motion picture Music. Sia wrote + directed the film, and wrote 10 original songs for it. The film stars @katehudson, @leslieodomjr, @maddieziegler & more. . Put your 🎧 on and welcome to the world of Music 🌈 . Listen & watch the video (link in bio) . - Team Sia