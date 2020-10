View this post on Instagram

#GetNaked "It saved My Life" Today I’m proud to join the Melanoma Research Foundation’s #GetNaked melanoma awareness campaign! As a stage 3 metastatic melanoma survivor myself, it’s incredibly important to me that everyone understands how serious this cancer is and that a monthly full body skin check could save your life. Melanoma does not discriminate – people of every age, race and gender are at risk. @curemelanoma is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma Visit www.melanoma.org to learn more and please join me in sharing this life-saving advice with your own friends and loved ones - #GetNaked!