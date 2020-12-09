Astronauta boricua Joseph Acabá podría pisar la Luna en el 2024
Entrenará para las futuras misiones Artemis.
¡Boricua en la luna! El astronauta puertorriqueño Joseph Acabá se encuentra entre los 18 astronautas que entrenarán para las futuras misiones Artemis en las que los seres humanos regresarán a la Luna, anunció hoy Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y el Espacio (NASA).
“Con el programa Artemis, la NASA llevará a la primera mujer y al próximo hombre a la Luna para 2024, utilizando tecnologías innovadoras para explorar más de la superficie lunar que nunca”, lee el encabezado del la página ofical del programa.
"My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who'll carry us back to the Moon and beyond - the Artemis generation." - @VP Pence introduces the #Artemis team of 18 @NASA_Astronauts, including 5 attending the Space Council, who'll prepare us for missions to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/NyocHHlf2v— Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020
HAPPENING NOW: The latest news on our #Artemis program, which will return humans to the Moon to build a sustainable presence there, and pave the way for future missions to Mars. Watch: https://t.co/EvvZDFuoAm https://t.co/EvvZDFuoAm— Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020