¡Boricua en la luna! El astronauta puertorriqueño Joseph Acabá se encuentra entre los 18 astronautas que entrenarán para las futuras misiones Artemis en las que los seres humanos regresarán a la Luna, anunció hoy Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y el Espacio (NASA).

“Con el programa Artemis, la NASA llevará a la primera mujer y al próximo hombre a la Luna para 2024, utilizando tecnologías innovadoras para explorar más de la superficie lunar que nunca”, lee el encabezado del la página ofical del programa.