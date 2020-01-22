Tiroteo en el centro de Seattle deja un muerto y cinco heridos

Por Servicios combinados 01/22/2020 |10:26 p.m.
El sospechoso huyó.

El Departamento de la Policía en Seattle informó esta noche que investiga un tiroteo ocurrido en 4th Avenue y Pine Street el cual dejó a una persona muerte y cinco heridos.

El sospechoso huyó y los agentes lo estaba buscando.

La Policía indicó que médicos y detectives están respondiendo a la escena.

Es el tercer tiroteo en el centro de Seattle en dos días.

“Oficiales investigando disparos cerca de 4th y Pine. Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha huido y la policía lo está buscando. Oficiales y médicos están proporcionando primeros auxilios a los heridos. Información adicional por venir”, lee el tuit de la agencia.

