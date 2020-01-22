Tiroteo en el centro de Seattle deja un muerto y cinco heridos Por Servicios combinados 01/22/2020 |10:26 p.m.

El Departamento de la Policía en Seattle informó esta noche que investiga un tiroteo ocurrido en 4th Avenue y Pine Street el cual dejó a una persona muerte y cinco heridos.

El sospechoso huyó y los agentes lo estaba buscando.

Shooting tonight in Seattle.

Six people shot, one dead.

No shooter in custody.

5 patients taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police got call around 5:00pm tonight.#NBCNews pic.twitter.com/t2v6Bi0i3r — Angela Dallman (@angeladallman) January 23, 2020

6 shot, 1 dead in downtown #Seattle near the infamous McDonalds at 3rd and Pine. Video courtesy of @MichaelKIRO7 pic.twitter.com/r0sUNI1Lat — Geoff Nelson (@FullNelsonVideo) January 23, 2020

La Policía indicó que médicos y detectives están respondiendo a la escena.

Es el tercer tiroteo en el centro de Seattle en dos días.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

“Oficiales investigando disparos cerca de 4th y Pine. Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha huido y la policía lo está buscando. Oficiales y médicos están proporcionando primeros auxilios a los heridos. Información adicional por venir”, lee el tuit de la agencia.