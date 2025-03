‼️🔔 BREAKING: Inglewood CarMax Hit—8 Injured in Driver’s Rampage, Chaos Rules!



🚨 JUST IN: On March 8, 2025, Inglewood, California’s CarMax became a crash site today—eight people took the hit when a driver slammed a car into the dealership at 2:10 PM, per ABC7’s live feed. Los… pic.twitter.com/wLIy7IXY7W