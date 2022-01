Police have released this video of an armed man who shot a #BurgerKing cashier last night during a robbery in East Harlem. The victim, 19 year old Kristal Bayron Nieves, has since died of her injuries ⁦@NYPDnews⁩ ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ #nyc #eastharlem #nycgunviolence pic.twitter.com/EZkWJ19L3i