Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. So today, The United States Department of Justice is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law. Here's what that means: Right now, marijuana has a higher-level classification than fentanyl and methamphetamine – the two drugs driving America's overdose epidemic. That just doesn't add up. At my request, and guided by science and evidence, HHS and DOJ have studied the drug's medical use and abuse and dependency potential and are recommending rescheduling – concluding reclassification would remove barriers to critical research. No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today’s announcement builds on the work we’ve already done to pardon a record number of federal offenses for simple possession of marijuana. I’m committed to writing those historic wrongs. You have my word.