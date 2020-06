View this post on Instagram

🚨CORRECTION: THE DATE IS THURSDAY, JUNE 4TH 🚨 Y’ALL KNOW WE FINNA FIND A WAY !!! For those looking for ways to help, for those who are ready to go outside, for those who want justice for BREONNA, GEORGE, and AHMAUD, this will be the beginning of a long fight of student leaders, organizers, justice seekers, and activists to completely reform LAPD. This peaceful demonstration is not only meant to honor each individual as unique, dynamic, and important Black faces, but to love them by demanding they are respected, that their stories are told truthfully in the eyes of the law. Myself and a group of UCLA students have worked extensively to organize an effective protest in LA this Thursday. Demands are on the way !!! Donate. Pull up. This is just the beginning. For more information DM: - @mason_kalei - @saturnetchabong - @trisdenaubrey - @alexjdaviss_ - @ohmynome - @s.im - @trapgodchoop ART by: @noahamin #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #breonnataylor #ahmaudarbery #seanreed #themovementLA