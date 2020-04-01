Fuerte terremoto sacude Idaho
La intensidad preliminar reportada es de 6.5.
Un gran terremoto sacudió el norte de Boise, Idaho.
El Servicio Geológico de EE. UU. informa que el temblor de magnitud 6.5 se produjo justo antes de las 5:00 p.m. (hora de Idaho). El epicentro se reportó a 73 millas al noreste de Meridian, Idaho.
I just felt the earthquake that struck central Idaho just a few min. ago here in Salt Lake City. #earthquake #utah #idaho pic.twitter.com/jGb6mNS2Ps— Douglas Flagler (@dfxdoug) April 1, 2020
Reportan #Sismo Magnitud 6.5, en #Idaho, #EEUU 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/jGTdTu8Ec8— 🦋 𝑺𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝑰𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒕 🦋 (@SoryImbert) April 1, 2020
