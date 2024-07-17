Insólito caso: Hombre pasa cinco horas en el baño de una farmacia y consume de todo sin pagar
“Vine aquí para usar el baño”, alegó el sospechoso al ser puesto bajo arresto.
En un insólito caso que se reportó en el estado de Florida, un hombre fue detenido luego de pasar cinco horas en el baño de una farmacia que estaba cerrada al público y consumiera diversos productos del establecimiento sin haberlos pagado, según informó el Departamento de la Policía de la ciudad de New Smyrna Beach.
Cámaras de seguridad de la farmacia Walgreens que ubica en la carretera estatal 44 captaron al sospechoso, identificado como Christopher Morgan, entrar al establecimiento a las 9:40 de la noche del domingo y luego ir al baño. Después, se observa a Morgan saliendo del baño a las 2:42 de la madrugada del lunes y caminando por la tienda.
Las alarmas de seguridad sonaron a eso de las 3:00 de la madrugada. La farmacia había cerrado a las 10:00 de la noche. En ningún momento Morgan trató de salir de la farmacia ni pidió ayuda.
Durante su estancia ilegal en la farmacia, Morgan consumió papitas, salsa de espinacas Tostitos, chocolates Reese’s y Ghirardelli, refresco Dr. Pepper y cigarrillos Newport.
Man arrested burglarizing Walgreens
En un video divulgado por la Policía de New Smyrna Beach, se escuchan las alarmas de la farmacia mientras los agentes desbloquean la puerta con ayuda de Morgan desde el interior.
“Vine aquí para usar el baño”, expresó Morgan al ser puesto bajo arresto.
Morgan, además, se resistió a montarse en la patrulla y escupió a un agente, sostuvo la Policía de New Smyrna Beach.