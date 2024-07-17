Early this morning (7/15/24) around 3am, officers responded to Walgreens on SR-44 in reference to a business alarm. The alarm company stated that there was a white male inside the store which had been closed since 10pm. As officers arrived, they could see the male through the front doors of the business taking a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter. Officers assisted the man, who was later identified as Christopher Morgan, determine how to unlock the doors so he could come out and was subsequently placed under arrest. Security camera footage showed the male enter the business at 9:40pm and enter the restroom. The male is then seen exiting the bathroom at 2:42am and walking around the store treating himself to various merchandise items including food and cigarettes. The male made no attempts to exit the business or call for help to get out. Morgan was found to have taken and consumed several items including Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes while inside the store. Morgan resisted efforts to place him in the back of a patrol car and spit on an officer after being placed in the car. He was arrested for Burglary of Unoccupied Structure, Larceny – Petit Theft (2+ Prior Convictions), Resisting an Officer without Violence, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.