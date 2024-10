#SarahBoone #SuitcaseMurderTrial #JorgeTorresJr



SARAH BOONE TRIAL EXPECTED TO BEGIN TOMORROW‼️



DISTRESSING VIDEO BELOW⚠️



Sarah Boone faces charges for allegedly killing her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr by trapping him inside a suitcase then leaving him to die.



she made videos… pic.twitter.com/sEQwP9VU4N