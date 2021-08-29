La furia del poderoso huracán Ida ya se ha comenzado a sentir en la costa de Luisiana. El sistema, categoría 4 tiene vientos de 150 millas por hora con ráfagas más fuerte.

Según han publicado varios medios estadounidenses ya se han publicado inundaciones en varias regiones tanto por la lluvia como por la marejada ciclónica.

A continuación algunas de las imágenes: