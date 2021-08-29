VIDEOS: Huracán Ida comienza a azotar con furia a Luisiana
El ciclón tiene vientos de 150 millas por hora.
PUBLICIDAD
La furia del poderoso huracán Ida ya se ha comenzado a sentir en la costa de Luisiana. El sistema, categoría 4 tiene vientos de 150 millas por hora con ráfagas más fuerte.
Según han publicado varios medios estadounidenses ya se han publicado inundaciones en varias regiones tanto por la lluvia como por la marejada ciclónica.
A continuación algunas de las imágenes:
BREAKING 🚨 Devastating situation in Grand Isle, Louisiana as Ida Hurricane approaches pic.twitter.com/ShRbOsMJIS— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 29, 2021
Near the point of Ida’s landfall late this morning at Grand Isle LA… video from Christie Angelette pic.twitter.com/QpLit2wSSR— James Spann (@spann) August 29, 2021
Grand Isle: Jefferson Parish says 28 people have chosen to stay on the island as Ida nears. The only road off the island is already flooding. pic.twitter.com/GmRBqSAgcb— Jennifer Crockett (@CrockettWDSU) August 29, 2021
Breaking: Conditions are quickly deteriorating in Grand Isle, Louisiana, as Hurricane Ida approaches the area. (Video via John Humphress) pic.twitter.com/Qxx6s3OM9X— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2021
Streets in parts of New Orleans, Louisiana are flooded as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida lash the state ahead of the storm's expected landfall.— ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2021
LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/WHg7bAYqqy pic.twitter.com/L4cjARU31W
HURRICANE IDA IMPACT: Here is a look at the storm surge in Grand Isle pic.twitter.com/BSOuy0ye0b— wdsu (@wdsu) August 29, 2021
One of Hurricane Ida's bands coming into Gulfport. @spann pic.twitter.com/A6OYWYdeeE— David Myrick (@popsoffdavid) August 29, 2021
Updated video from the Grand Isle live cam from @SevereStudios is almost underwater now. The camera was installed at 7 feet. #HurricaneIda #Ida #LAwx. Watch Live here: https://t.co/Mdxsg9EQ3r pic.twitter.com/LjurtmLcVq— Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) August 29, 2021
“White out conditions” in Grand Isle as #Ida approaches. pic.twitter.com/PhWTKRhD9n— Jennifer Crockett (@CrockettWDSU) August 29, 2021
Breaking: Significant flooding in Gulfport, Mississippi, due to storm surge from Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/FhJYnpBnJu— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2021
🌀 Storm surge from Hurricane #Ida continues to rise at Jones Park in Gulfport, Mississippi.— Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) August 29, 2021
🌊 Small Craft Harbor and portions of the Port of Gulfport are submerged. pic.twitter.com/dWefShwhxU
Breaking: Hurricane Ida makes landfall over Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. A video shows storm surge affecting the area: pic.twitter.com/0wQqUjOAmF— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 29, 2021
I've been watching the Landry's Seafood House camera in New Orleans. Waves from Lake Pontchartrain crashing into the parking lot as Hurricane #Ida approaches. Absolutely horrific, and this isn't even the worst of it. #lawx @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/tvlsjHOjiS— Jenna Petracci (@JennaPetracciWX) August 29, 2021