BREAKING 🇦🇫

Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs to 2,053, with 9,240 injured and 1,328 homes damaged or destroyed, reports Ministry of Disasters.



Our thoughts are with those affected 🙏#AfghanistanEarthquake #Afganistan