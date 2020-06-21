Cielo gris y naranja en Trinidad y Tobago por polvo del Sahara
El Caribe se enfrenta a una densa nube de bruma proveniente del continente africano.
A través de las redes sociales, ciudadanos están compartiendo imágenes del efecto de la gran nube de polvo del desierto del Sahara que llegó este fin de semana al Caribe.
Desde Trinidad y Tobago varias personas reportan cielos obscurecidos por el particulado que llegará con más fuerza al área de Puerto Rico mañana lunes.
As of 8:00 AM, air quality levels in Trinidad are unhealthy with visibility down to 1 KM while in Tobago, air quality remains Hazardous with visibility down to 5 KM! #SaharanDust— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 21, 2020
Photo: Karen Johnstone, looking towards Port of Spain. https://t.co/NHomjZSanH pic.twitter.com/cSGzZf3wOO
Algunos aseguran que es tan denso el contenido de bruma que lo que están viendo parece el cielo del planeta marte, el cual es de color rojizo y en las imágenes que se tienen de su atmósfera se el firmamento anaranjado.
Trinidad rocking that war crime film filter. pic.twitter.com/xc0TmuiE2l— follow ppl_man on instagram (@phildpplman) June 21, 2020
Trinidad or Mars? Dense #SaharanDust made skies orange this morning across Southern Trinidad. This was the view of the San Fernando Hill (unedited!)— We are Trinis (@TrinisareWe) June 21, 2020
Photo: Jason Diljon https://t.co/AAnKxLssr3 pic.twitter.com/nJfNkyeoaG
Welcome to our next level of #SaharanDust - muddy rainfall across NE Trinidad. Though not as extreme as it sounds, rainfall “scrubs” localized areas of the atmosphere, bringing down the dust in rain drops.— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 21, 2020
Photos: Nathaniel Knights, Sangre Grandehttps://t.co/zzcpuvtyrh pic.twitter.com/Ui24nQFcAY