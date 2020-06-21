A través de las redes sociales, ciudadanos están compartiendo imágenes del efecto de la gran nube de polvo del desierto del Sahara que llegó este fin de semana al Caribe.

Desde Trinidad y Tobago varias personas reportan cielos obscurecidos por el particulado que llegará con más fuerza al área de Puerto Rico mañana lunes.

Algunos aseguran que es tan denso el contenido de bruma que lo que están viendo parece el cielo del planeta marte, el cual es de color rojizo y en las imágenes que se tienen de su atmósfera se el firmamento anaranjado.