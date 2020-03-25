Doctores interpretan “Imagine” como esperanza ante el coronavirus
Indicaron que la música muchas veces ayudaba a “llegar al espíritu” de pacientes con diagnósticos complejos.
El video de los doctores de la Clínica Mayo de Minnesota, Elvis Francois y William Robinson, interpretando la canción “Imagine” de John Lennon, se viralizó durante las últimas horas, emocionando muchos alrededor del mundo por el mensaje que entregaron los profesionales.
El objetivo de los médicos fue entregar esperanza y dar apoyo en el complejo momento de incertidumbre que viven países alrededor del mundo debido a los aumentos de casos de contagios por coronavirus (Covid-19).
"En la vida, hay tantas cosas que nos dividen. Religión, raza, política, estatus social y tantos más. Pero hoy, una pandemia global hace que nos unamos todos y nos transformemos en uno", escribieron en la publicación, junto al video.
El registro muestra a uno de los médicos tocando el piano y al otro cantando las letras de la canción del conocido artista británico, compuesta en 1971, en plena Guerra de Vietnam, entregando un mensaje de unidad y amor.
"La canción es sobre la esperanza y se asimila al hecho de que el mundo hoy se une en un solo. Para vencer esto, hacer aislamientos y estar en cuarentena, se va a necesitar de todos", indicó Robinson a ABC News, agregando que la música era una poderosa forma de medicina. Francois agregó que "la música va a lugares donde la medicina no puede llegar".
“Puedes realizar una cirugía perfecta, pero al día siguiente, cuando un paciente pasa por rehabilitación o se enfrenta a un diagnóstico difícil, la música es algo que le habla al espíritu”, concluyó.