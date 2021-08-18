Grace castiga con viento y lluvia las islas Caimán
Imágenes colgadas en las redes sociales muestran el azote del ahora huracán categoría 1.
Desde tempranas horas de la mañana del miércoles, el huracán Grace azotó las islas Caimán, primero como tormenta tropical y luego como huracán.
El sistema se movió por la zona con vientos de 65 mph y ráfagas más fuertes. Actualmente sus vientos máximos están en 75 mph.
Según varios usuarios de las redes sociales, el fenómeno ha causado algunas inundaciones y caídas de árboles.
#Grace #caymanislands Stay safe guys!!! pic.twitter.com/jOTCFhBhYT— S🇰🇾 (@sookiesue345) August 18, 2021
Palm Heights— S🇰🇾 (@sookiesue345) August 18, 2021
Not my footage* #Grace #CaymanIslands pic.twitter.com/3SNOn8EVCg
A stormy scene in the Cayman Islands as Hurricane #Grace heads west. She is forecasted to bring heavy rain & hurricane force winds to the Yucatan over the next few days pic.twitter.com/O5gbUHn6pE— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 18, 2021
It’s slowed down, but the winds have shifted and should get interesting again. #Grace #TropicalStormGrace #CaymanIslands pic.twitter.com/fXLQ7UoBCk— Anthony Fantasia (@anfantasia) August 18, 2021
Tropical storm grace hits the Cayman Islands 🇰🇾 pic.twitter.com/x2GnOFvKe8— 🏝CARIBBEAN CULTURE ⓦ🏝〽️ (@westindimade) August 18, 2021
#Grace is passing through and making her presence known. #TropicalStormGrace #CaymanIslands pic.twitter.com/KV8ETgouaT— Anthony Fantasia (@anfantasia) August 18, 2021
