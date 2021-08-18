Desde tempranas horas de la mañana del miércoles, el huracán Grace azotó las islas Caimán, primero como tormenta tropical y luego como huracán.

El sistema se movió por la zona con vientos de 65 mph y ráfagas más fuertes. Actualmente sus vientos máximos están en 75 mph.

Según varios usuarios de las redes sociales, el fenómeno ha causado algunas inundaciones y caídas de árboles.

