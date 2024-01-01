Imágenes en las redes sociales muestran el momento en el que un potente terremoto de 7.6 de magnitud estremeció al país generando una advertencia de tsunami en la región.

Asimismo se pueden apreciar los daños causados por el sismo.

Medios de Japón reportan que, además del fuerte terremoto, otros sismos considerables se han registrado en el país.