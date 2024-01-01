Impactantes vídeos del momento en que terremoto azota Japón
El potente sismo tuvo una larga duración.
Imágenes en las redes sociales muestran el momento en el que un potente terremoto de 7.6 de magnitud estremeció al país generando una advertencia de tsunami en la región.
Asimismo se pueden apreciar los daños causados por el sismo.
Medios de Japón reportan que, además del fuerte terremoto, otros sismos considerables se han registrado en el país.
Japan - This is footage of the earthquake filmed by a terrified family. Japan have issued an urgent evacuation notice on the western coast as part of a tsunami warning 🇯🇵🗾 pic.twitter.com/ETm1VLrJth— 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴 (@RonEng1ish) January 1, 2024
#JAPAN has been hit by a massive 7.6 #EARTHQUAKE!— Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2024
Orders to evacuate have been issued, along with tsunami warnings.
I hope everybody is safe🙏 pic.twitter.com/hZrLPk5a3Y
Frightening visuals from Japan as it begins new year suffering a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/e3gyiVkq8f— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 1, 2024
A major 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan.Everything is shaking in Japan.— Anas Ghori (@Overthinkerx_x) January 1, 2024
Look at this damage in Japan. Terrible way to start 2024. 💔
A tsunami warning has also been issued. #earthquake #Japan #Tsunami #warning #deprem #sismo #地震 pic.twitter.com/fCmyrEZwTv
Look at this damage in Japan. Terrible way to start 2024😓— Elon Musk (Parody) (@NotElonMuskAOC) January 1, 2024
Vituals from Japan 💔#Japan #Tsunami #earthquake#地震 #緊急地震速報 #津波の映像 #避難 #最大震度7 pic.twitter.com/zC9yz9wI9I— 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗶 (@Outof_contextt) January 1, 2024
Visuals from Kanazawa City, Japan After Powerful Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hit Japan #earthquake #Japan #Tsunamipic.twitter.com/GA3ILk1Y1Q— Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) January 1, 2024
Scary visuals, The 7.6 Earthquake in Western Japan today made the entire river/waterway jump out of its basin like it's a amusement swimming pool wave! 🤯— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 1, 2024
Tsunami warning across western Japan coast! #japan #tsunami pic.twitter.com/GTEpBbLcDn
A series of powerful earthquakes struck central Japan overnight. @joefryer reports on the latest. pic.twitter.com/xHrp3TcVzz— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 1, 2024
Big quake alert in Japan! 🚨— PRAVEEN KUMAR (@pk_praveen_love) January 1, 2024
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake just struck, and a tsunami warning is on the radar. #JapanQuake #TsunamiWarning #japan #earthquake #震度7 #津波 #津波警報 #津波の映像 #津波到達 #最大震度7 #Tsunami
Very high waves are approaching the coasts...📣 pic.twitter.com/jTJ3TCBhIq