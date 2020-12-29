PUBLICIDAD
Un sismo sacudió a Croacia el martes, con reporte de daños. No hubo reportes inmediatos de personas lesionadas.
Los reportes sísmicos iniciales señalan que un terremoto de magnitud 6.3 impactó una zona al sureste de la capital croata, Zagreb.
Un sismo de magnitud 5.2 remeció la misma zona el lunes.
Spinechilling moment of earthquake during live tv in Croatia pic.twitter.com/3TqrJ1we7v— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 29, 2020
#breacking— Global News 24hs⚡📡🗞️🚨💣⚡ (@GBNS2020) December 29, 2020
A massive earthquake has just rocked Croatia, with the town of Petrinja suffering the worst damage: pic.twitter.com/cQ7kgHwYoc
BREAKING— Global News 24hs⚡📡🗞️🚨💣⚡ (@GBNS2020) December 29, 2020
Strong shaking felt in Zagreb , capital of #Croatia #potres #earthquake
Earthquake in Sisak. Everyone on the streets pic.twitter.com/nMcT1EM8nE