Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu province, China, has dyed two dogs to make them look like pandas, confusing several netizens for displaying two ‘panda dogs’ in an enclosure. 🐼 A sign in front of the enclosure states that the ‘panda dogs’ are not an actual dog breed but are simply referred to as such due to their resemblance to pandas. The zoo displayed the dogs from 1 May to 5 May for the Labour Day holiday and attracted thousands of visitors, Jiupai News reported. Several people have since commented that dyeing the dogs’ fur was cruel, to which the zoo replied that dog fur is similar to human hair and the dyeing process is harmless. What do y'all think about this?? 👀 Read the full story at www.says.com.